Africa’s top referee Artan to officiate CECAFA Kagame Cup final

Dar es Salaam. Africa’s top-rated referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan of Somalia, will take charge of today’s Cecafa Kagame Cup 2026 final as Rwanda’s Rayon Sports face Kenya’s Gor Mahia in a highly anticipated showdown at Amahoro Stadium.

The appointment of the experienced FIFA referee underscores the significance of the final, which pits two of East Africa’s most decorated clubs against each other in a battle for regional supremacy.

Both sides earned their places in the title decider after overcoming difficult semi-final opponents and will now compete for the coveted trophy and the tournament’s top prize of US$30,000.

Defending Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia booked their place in the final after edging Sudan’s Al Hilal SC in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The Kenyan giants took the lead in the 34th minute when Al Hilal defender Steven Ebuela inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. However, the Sudanese side responded strongly and restored parity 10 minutes later through Ansumana Samura.

Neither side managed to find the breakthrough during the second half despite creating several scoring opportunities. Gor Mahia were reduced to 10 men after Jackson Dwang received his second yellow card, forcing them to play the remainder of normal time and extra time with a numerical disadvantage.

With the score still level after 120 minutes, the match was decided on penalties, where Gor Mahia held their nerve to prevail 8-7 and secure a place in the final.

Head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor praised his players for their resilience against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.

“I thank the players for playing their hearts out and winning against a strong Al Hilal team,” said Akonnor.

Hosts Rayon Sports reached the final after producing another commanding display to defeat South Sudan’s Jamus SC 3-1 before a packed crowd at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The Rwandan side dominated possession from the outset and were rewarded in the 17th minute when Akbar Museri capitalised on a defensive lapse to put his team ahead.

Jamus nearly equalised just before the break, but Joseph Stephen Dhata failed to beat goalkeeper Dande Junior after finding himself in a promising position.

Rayon Sports extended their advantage in the 59th minute through Ibrahim Mansouru Djingarey before Jamus substitute Diallo Bandiougou reduced the deficit 20 minutes from time.

Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished in the closing stages when substitute Gloire Ngongo Tambwe sealed victory with a third goal two minutes from full time.

Rayon Sports head coach Harringingo Francis Christian said reaching the final was another step towards achieving the club’s target of reclaiming the regional crown.

“I am happy that we have won all our four matches played in the tournament, and this also gives us good preparations ahead of the new season,” he said.

Friday’s final offers Rayon Sports an opportunity to win the CECAFA Kagame Cup for the first time since 1998, while Gor Mahia are chasing another regional title to add to their illustrious record.