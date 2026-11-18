Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly relocated the coordination headquarters for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from Nairobi, Kenya, to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in a development that comes as preparations for the continental tournament gather pace.

The decision is intended to streamline coordination between the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the Tanzanian government and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), although CAF has yet to publicly explain the reasons behind the reported relocation.

The coordination office is expected to oversee and facilitate preparations for the tournament, bringing together key stakeholders, monitoring progress and ensuring that the various organisations involved work towards meeting CAF's requirements.

The move comes as Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda intensify preparations to jointly host AFCON 2027 under the PAMOJA arrangement, with infrastructure development, transport, accommodation and stadium readiness among the key priorities ahead of the competition.

The three East African nations are expected to work closely on preparations, including stadium facilities, training grounds, security, medical services and the movement of teams, officials and supporters across their borders.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe had previously defended the three countries' hosting rights amid concerns over infrastructure and their readiness to stage a tournament of AFCON's scale, insisting that the competition would remain in East Africa.

In May 2026, CAF and representatives of the three host nations agreed to establish the PAMOJA Oversight Committee to provide strategic direction and coordinate preparations across the region.