CRDB Bank-Nanauka Cup opens doors for four Mtwara youngsters

Dar es Salaam. Four players who featured in the 2026 CRDB Bank Nanauka Cup have secured contracts with clubs competing in various leagues in Tanzania and Zanzibar, giving them an opportunity to pursue professional football careers.

The development has been described as a testament to the success of the tournament, organised by Mtwara Urban MP Joel Arthur Nanauka and sponsored by CRDB Bank, in creating a bridge between grassroots football and competitive national leagues.

Among the players who have secured moves to higher-level leagues is Mohammed Issa, popularly known as De Gea, who played for Tandika Ward. He has joined Villa FC, which competes in the Zanzibar First Division League.

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The club is aiming to secure promotion to the Zanzibar Premier League next season.

Another player is Victor Frank, an attacking midfielder who played for Chuno Ward. He has joined TMA FC of Arusha, which competes in the NBC Championship League on Tanzania Mainland.

Meanwhile, Aston Gaston, who played for Reli Ward, has joined Mtwara-based Bandari Tanzania FC, which competes in the Championship League, while Alex Damas of Vigaeni Ward has signed for Alliance FC, which plays in the First Division League on Tanzania Mainland.

Speaking about the achievement, CRDB Director of Retail Banking Bonaventura Paul said the bank would continue investing in sports as a means of helping young people pursue their dreams.

“CRDB Bank believes that sports provide an important platform for identifying talent, building discipline and creating economic opportunities for young people. The success of these four youngsters in securing professional contracts is a tangible result of the investment made through partnerships with various stakeholders, with the CRDB Bank Nanauka Cup being a good example.

“We will continue working with other stakeholders to ensure more young people get opportunities to showcase their talents and achieve their goals,” said Bonaventure.

Chuno Ward coach Salum Telela, a former Yanga and Taifa Stars player, said the tournament had provided a new direction for young people involved in grassroots football.

“For many years, young players have been playing without a platform to showcase their talents. Through the CRDB Bank Nanauka Cup, players are being spotted and signed by bigger clubs. This motivates other youngsters to train harder, knowing that their dreams can come true,” he said.

Former Tanzania U-15 national team coach Abel Mtweve said grassroots competitions provided an important platform for players to showcase their abilities and earn contracts with clubs in different divisions.

Mtweve said several regions do not have clubs competing in the Premier League, Championship or First Division, making such tournaments important not only for entertainment but also for identifying emerging talent.

The tournament coordinator, Fudi Faso, said it was a source of pride to see players from the competition earning opportunities to compete at higher levels.

“This is proof that talent from Mtwara can compete anywhere when given an opportunity,” he said.

He said community leagues had become an important source of talented players capable of playing in top domestic leagues and even international competitions.

“Today, agents and club recruiters are not only looking at the Premier League or major academies. They are going down to district and ward competitions in search of talent.

“Competitions such as the CRDB Bank Nanauka Cup give us an opportunity to see many players at the same time, increasing the chances of young people securing professional football contracts,” he said.

Mtwara Urban MP Joel Arthur Nanauka congratulated the four youngsters on their achievement and urged them to make good use of the opportunity while becoming ambassadors for the development of sports among other young people in their communities.