Fae hails Ivory Coast's World Cup intent after late Amad winner sinks Ecuador

Philadelphia. Manager Emerse Fae said Ivory ​Coast's 1-0 victory over Ecuador showed his young side's World Cup ambitions are ‌genuine, after substitute Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner secured a winning start to their campaign on Sunday.

The Ivorians have impressed since booking their place at the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, following comfortable ​warm-up wins over South Korea and Scotland in March and a 2-1 victory away ​to France last week.

Fae's youthful attack, including highly rated 19-year-old winger Yan ⁠Diomande, was tested by an experienced Ecuadorean defence featuring Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho and ​Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, shielded by Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

"We came to the US for this, ​and we came here with ambitions, with high hopes," Fae told reporters.

"We don't want to just have visited the US and have to go back, so everything is going well for now.

"We've beaten France. We are ​starting this competition well against Ecuador, a very tough team, but we managed to come ​into our own and won the match. This shows that our team has acquitted itself well."

With four-times ‌champions Germany ⁠favourites in the group, this match could prove decisive in the battle for second place.

Germany thrashed debutants Curacao 7-1 in the other group game in Houston and will face Ivory Coast next in Toronto on Saturday.

"It will be a difficult match again," Fae added. "It's Germany. They ​have lots and lots ​of experience. World ⁠Cup, they won it a few times. They have players playing in the greatest European clubs. They have a very striking power.

"7-1 for ​the first match in this competition. It's not nothing, but we'll go ​there to ⁠win. With the mind to win and to get to our qualification from the second day on.

"We'll go eyeball to eyeball with them and we'll try to give it our all. We ⁠have our ​own qualities. We'll lean on our own