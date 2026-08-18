Football Video Support passes first test but referees face new responsibility in Mainland league

Dar es Salaam. Football Video Support (FVS) has wasted little time making its presence felt in Tanzania’s Mainland Premier League, with the new technology already influencing key decisions during the opening round of the 2026/2027 season.

Introduced as a more affordable alternative to Video Assistant Referee (VAR), FVS is designed to give coaches the opportunity to request reviews of major incidents, while the match referee retains the final authority on every decision.

Its first significant test came in the 1-1 draw between Polisi Tanzania and Azam FC, where the system was used during two penalty incidents.

Azam were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute after Henoc Molia was brought down inside the area following a challenge from Polisi Tanzania defender Tungu Robert. Abdul Sopu converted to give Azam the lead.

Polisi Tanzania were then awarded a late penalty in the 89th minute after Baraka Mwambule was pulled down by Azam defender Taiwo Abdulrafiu as a corner was delivered into the box. Anuary Jabir converted to level the match.

The early use of FVS has been welcomed by Fountain Gate FC head coach Fred Felix Minziro, who believes the technology can help improve the accuracy and credibility of refereeing decisions.

However, Minziro has also warned that its success will depend heavily on the referee's willingness to act on what the footage shows.

“FVS is a good technology and it can greatly help to improve the accuracy of refereeing decisions. But we should not reach a situation where a referee sees what is clearly shown by FVS and then decides differently,” Minziro said.

His warning is particularly relevant in Tanzania because of the controversy that surrounded Young Africans' CAF Champions League quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns in April 2024.

In the second leg at Loftus Versfeld, Yanga's Stephane Aziz Ki struck the underside of the crossbar with a powerful effort that appeared to bounce behind the goal line before returning into play.

The goal was not awarded after a VAR review, despite television replays appearing to show the ball had crossed the line. Yanga subsequently lost the match 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time. CAF's official report confirms that Sundowns advanced after the penalty shootout.

The decision generated widespread criticism, with Yanga formally complaining to CAF over the handling of the incident and the use of VAR. The Citizen reported that the club questioned why the referee did not consult the VAR footage himself before maintaining the decision. ([The Citizen][2])

That episode provides an important lesson for the introduction of FVS in Tanzania: technology can provide evidence, but the final decision still rests with the referee.

For Minziro, this is where the credibility of the new system will ultimately be tested.

“The purpose of the technology is to help the referee make the correct decision. If the evidence is there, the referee should use it properly. Otherwise, we may end up having the same arguments we have had before,” he said.

The opening weekend also showed that coaches, players and technical benches will need to understand the limits of FVS.

In the 1-1 draw between Pamba Jiji and Dodoma Jiji, Dodoma Jiji midfielder Mwana Kibuta was cautioned after attempting to pressure the referee into using the system.

Under the regulations, players are not allowed to directly demand a video review from the referee. Any request must be channelled through the coach or technical bench to the fourth official, who then communicates it to the referee.

The system is also intended for major match-changing incidents rather than every disputed decision. Reviews can cover incidents involving goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

That means FVS is unlikely to eliminate controversy from Tanzanian football, but it could reduce errors if used correctly and consistently.

The first round has therefore delivered a double message. Tanzania's top-flight football has entered a new technological era, but the credibility of FVS will ultimately depend on the officials using it.

For Minziro, the technology should make referees more accountable, not less.