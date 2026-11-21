







Dar es Salaam. When the Serengeti Girls held Canada to a 1-1 draw at the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in India, they did more than secure a point. They opened a new chapter in Tanzania's football history, proving that the country could compete on the biggest youth football stage.

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Four years later, the Serengeti Boys have written another chapter, following the same path after recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Costa Rica in their opening Group I encounter at the 2026 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar yesterday.

The two results, achieved by different national teams in separate tournaments, underline the growing contribution of youth football to Tanzania's presence in international competitions.

More importantly, they demonstrate that the country's progress on the global stage is not confined to one side of the game.

The Serengeti Girls were pioneers in 2022, becoming the first Tanzanian team to feature in a FIFA World Cup competition at any age category. Their campaign in India was particularly memorable because they combined resilience with competitive performances against established football nations.

After opening with a 4-0 defeat to Japan, the Girls responded by beating France 2-1, with Diana Mnally and Christer Bahera scoring.

They then needed only a draw against Canada to secure a historic quarter-final place. Canada took the lead through Amanda Allen's 14th-minute penalty, but Veronica Mapunda equalised in the 35th minute to earn Tanzania a 1-1 result.

That point took the Girls to four points in Group D, enough to finish second behind Japan and qualify for the knockout stage. Although their campaign ended with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat to Colombia, they had already achieved something that had never been accomplished by a Tanzanian national team.

The Boys have now demonstrated similar fighting qualities in Qatar.

Making their maiden appearance at the men's Under-17 World Cup after finishing runners-up at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Elieneza Nsanganzelu's charges faced a difficult examination against Costa Rica.Goals from Jefrey Urbina in the eighth minute and Jorshuad Pilarte in the 15th left Tanzania trailing 2-0, but the team refused to surrender.

Faraji Kayanda reduced the deficit in the 51st minute before missing a penalty four minutes later. Rather than allowing that setback to affect his confidence, the striker returned to score again in the 73rd minute, completing Tanzania's comeback and securing a valuable point.

Unlike the Girls, whose draw against Canada confirmed their quarter-final qualification, the Boys' point is an early foundation in a challenging group that also features Brazil and the Republic of Ireland.

The comparison, therefore, goes beyond the identical value of the results. Both teams demonstrated the character required to recover from difficult situations and compete against opponents with considerable international experience.

However, these achievements should also challenge Tanzania's football authorities to look beyond the excitement of World Cup appearances.

Sustaining such progress requires stronger youth structures, consistent investment in coaching, competitive domestic programmes, improved facilities and regular international exposure.

The Girls showed what was possible in India. The Boys are now reinforcing that message in Qatar.

For a country still pursuing its first appearance at the senior FIFA World Cup, having both its boys' and girls' youth teams earn points in World Cup finals is an encouraging indication of its football potential.