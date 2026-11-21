Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Under-17 national football team, the Serengeti Boys, made an impressive statement on their FIFA U-17 World Cup debut after recovering from a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica in their opening Group I match.

Striker Faraji Kayanda emerged as Tanzania’s hero, scoring twice in the second half to rescue a valuable point for the debutants at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar.

The result offered a strong response from head coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu’s youngsters, who looked in danger of suffering a difficult start to their maiden appearance at the global competition after conceding twice within the opening 15 minutes.

Costa Rica took the lead in the eighth minute through Jefrey Urbina, who capitalised on an opportunity to put his side ahead and immediately increase the pressure on the Tanzanian youngsters.

The Central American side doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Jorshuad Pilarte found the net in the 15th minute, leaving the Serengeti Boys facing an uphill task.

The early setbacks threatened to derail Tanzania’s ambitions, particularly against an opponent boasting considerably greater experience of the competition.

Costa Rica were making their 12th appearance at the tournament, while Tanzania were competing in the finals for the first time after finishing runners-up at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, the Serengeti Boys refused to surrender and returned from the break with renewed determination, showing greater urgency in their search for goals.

Their persistence paid off in the 51st minute when Kayanda reduced the deficit to 2-1, finishing off a move created by Razaki Mbegelendi to revive Tanzania’s hopes of getting something from the encounter.

The goal changed the complexion of the contest, giving the East Africans renewed confidence and putting Costa Rica under increasing pressure.

Tanzania had an opportunity to draw level four minutes later when they were awarded a penalty, but Kayanda failed to convert from the spot in the 55th minute, missing the chance to complete his brace earlier.

The missed opportunity could have proved costly, but the young striker remained determined to make amends.

Tanzania continued searching for an equaliser and eventually got their reward in the 73rd minute when Kayanda struck again to bring the scores level at 2-2.

The second goal completed a remarkable comeback for the Serengeti Boys, who had entered the second half trailing by two goals but demonstrated the character and resilience required to compete at the highest level of youth football.

For Kayanda, the brace was particularly significant as he recovered from his earlier penalty miss to become the match's decisive figure for Tanzania.

The draw gives both teams one point from their opening Group I fixtures, leaving Tanzania with an encouraging foundation as they prepare for their remaining group assignments.

The result is also important for the Serengeti Boys' confidence, considering the quality and experience of the opposition they faced in their first match at the tournament.

Tanzania will now turn their attention to their next assignment against four-time champions Brazil on November 24, another demanding examination of their ability to compete against established football nations.

They will conclude their group campaign against the Republic of Ireland on November 27.

With Brazil and Ireland completing a competitive Group I line-up, the point against Costa Rica could prove valuable in Tanzania’s pursuit of a place in the knockout stages.

Under the tournament's qualification format, the top two teams in each group and the eight best third-placed sides advance to the Round of 32.

For the Serengeti Boys, however, the immediate achievement is overcoming an early setback to demonstrate that their maiden World Cup appearance is about more than participation.