Gakpo shows there are much more important matters in life than football

Mexico. The outpouring of emotion from Cody Gakpo after he scored for the Netherlands against Morocco at the World Cup on Monday showed that while the tournament captivates billions around the world, the game does not transcend personal tragedy.
Gakpo and his partner Noa van der Bij lost their unborn baby boy several months into the pregnancy last week, and when the striker scored the opening goal in the round-of-32 tie against Morocco, he fell in a heap on the ground and burst into tears.
It was a moving moment for all in the stadium, with his Dutch teammates’ delight at going ahead in the game tempered by an immediate understanding of Gakpo’s grief, and their gestures of concern showed their empathy.