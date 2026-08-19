Simba SC, Singida eye second wins as Premier League rolls on

Dar es Salaam. The NBC Premier League resumes today with three matches at different venues as six teams seek to strengthen their positions after contrasting opening-round results.

Pamba Jiji host Simba at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza at 4:15pm, while Mbeya City welcome Dodoma Jiji to Sokoine Stadium at 2pm. In the evening, Kagera Sugar face Singida Black Stars at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba at 7pm. The fixtures are listed on the official league schedule and respective club pages.

The standings make Singida the best placed of the six sides involved today. They lead with three points and a plus-three goal difference after opening their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Fountain Gate. Simba are also on three points but sit third because of their plus-two goal difference following a 2-0 victory away to Kagera Sugar. Pamba Jiji and Dodoma Jiji have one point each after their opening draw, while Mbeya City and Kagera are still searching for their first points. For Simba, today's match represents an opportunity to build early momentum under coach Steve Barker. Their opening victory in Bukoba was particularly important after the club went through significant changes during the off-season.

The visitors will again look to players such as Elie Mpanzu, Anicet Oura, Libase Gueye and Clatous Chama to provide the creativity and attacking threat needed to break down Pamba's defence. Mpanzu was among Simba's most productive players last season, finishing as the league's leading assist provider with 10 assists.

Pamba, however, will draw confidence from home advantage and their ability to trouble Simba in previous meetings. The Mwanza side have also shown that they can compete against established Premier League opponents, making today's encounter a potentially demanding test for the visitors.

Salehe Karabaka, Zabona Mayombya and Deogratius Mafie are among Pamba's attacking options capable of creating problems for Simba, while Amosi Kadikilo provides experience at the back. Pamba's previous-season statistics also show the contribution of their attacking players, with Mayombya among the club's notable performers. The fixture could also carry a psychological edge for Pamba. Despite losing to Simba in one of their meetings last season, Pamba recorded victories in other difficult matches and demonstrated that they are capable of competing away from the traditional league heavyweights.

In Bukoba, Singida arrive with confidence after their emphatic opening victory. Their three-goal margin gives them an early advantage on goal difference, but Kagera will be determined to recover from their defeat by Simba.

Kagera's home advantage could make the contest considerably more difficult than the standings suggest. They will need greater attacking efficiency and defensive discipline if they are to prevent Singida from maintaining their perfect start.

Meanwhile, the Mbeya City-Dodoma Jiji clash could be the most evenly balanced of the three. Dodoma have already collected a point, while Mbeya are under pressure to avoid another setback.