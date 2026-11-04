Govt rallies industry players as DStv targets wider sports audience

Dar es Salaam. The Government has challenged broadcasters, sports stakeholders and consumers to strengthen the fight against content piracy, warning that illegal distribution of sporting events threatens investment in sports broadcasting and the sustainability of the entertainment industry.

The call comes as DStv moves to expand its sports audience in Tanzania through significantly reduced subscription prices, making premium football competitions more accessible while introducing Kiswahili commentary to connect with a wider audience.

Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hamisi Mwinjuma said protecting broadcasting rights was essential to ensuring that content owners, creators and investors received returns that would encourage continued investment in quality sports and entertainment programming.

Mwinjuma said piracy undermines the entire content value chain by denying legitimate operators and creators their earnings.

"Piracy undermines the value chain that supports content creation, distribution and innovation. It deprives creators of their rightful earnings and discourages future investment in the industry.

We must work together to protect intellectual property and create an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive," he said.

MultiChoice Tanzania CEO Sophie Tchatchoua, addresses guests during the Expect More launch event at Serena Hotel, highlighting greater value, more local content, and an enhanced entertainment experience for DStv Subscribers. PHOTO | COURTESY

His remarks carry particular significance for sports broadcasting, where the acquisition of competition rights, production and distribution require substantial investment.

Illegal streaming and distribution of television content can undermine legitimate broadcasters and weaken the commercial foundations supporting the industry.

He called for coordinated action involving government institutions, regulators, content owners, broadcasters and consumers, emphasising that protecting intellectual property should be a shared responsibility.

He also commended MultiChoice Tanzania for its continued investment in local content and contribution to the country's media and creative industries.

Against that background, DStv's latest changes place football at the centre of its efforts to attract more subscribers by lowering the financial barrier to accessing major competitions.

Under the new proposition, DStv has introduced a sports package featuring UEFA Champions League coverage at Sh50,000, down from Sh118,000, representing a reduction of more than 50 percent.

English Premier League followers will also benefit from a lower entry price, with access through DStv Select now costing Sh25,000 compared with the previous Sh68,000.

The revised prices could widen access to two of the world's most followed football competitions, particularly among Tanzanian supporters who have faced affordability challenges when subscribing to premium sports content.

Another major development is the introduction of SuperSport Swahili, a dedicated sports channel offering football and other sporting content with Kiswahili commentary and analysis.

MultiChoice Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Sophie Tchatchoua said the *Expect More* proposition reflects the company's commitment to delivering greater value while responding to the preferences of its customers.

"Expect More is about giving our customers more value and more reasons to stay connected to DStv. We have redesigned our offering to provide customers with richer entertainment experiences through more accessible packages, stronger local content and content presented in the language they connect with most," she said.

Beyond sports, the company is expanding its selection of Tanzanian and African productions, while Ubongo Kids will strengthen its educational entertainment offering for children.

Sophie said investment in local storytelling, sports and educational programming must be supported by efforts to protect content from illegal distribution.