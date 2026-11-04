Govt rallies industry players as DStv targets wider sports audience

Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hon. Hamisi Mwinjuma addresses guests during the Expect More launch event at Serena Hotel, commending initiatives that expand access to quality local content and deliver greater value to Tanzanian audiences.
PHOTO | COURTESY
By
Majuto Omary
Sports Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd
Under the new proposition, DStv has introduced a sports package featuring UEFA Champions League coverage at Sh50,000, down from Sh118,000, representing a reduction of more than 50 percent