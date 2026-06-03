League title, relegation battles prompt simultaneous kick-offs

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has taken an unprecedented step to safeguard the integrity of the Mainland Premier League by scheduling all matches in the final three rounds of the season to kick off simultaneously.

Traditionally, only fixtures on the last day of the campaign are played at the same time to prevent teams from gaining an advantage by knowing results elsewhere.

However, with both the title race and relegation battle entering a decisive phase, TPLB has extended the arrangement to rounds 28, 29 and 30.

According to the fixture schedule, all Round 28 matches will kick off at 4pm on June 24, while Round 29 fixtures will be played simultaneously at 4pm on June 27. The final round of the season, Round 30, will also start at 4pm on June 30.

The move is widely viewed as an effort to minimise the risk of match manipulation and ensure that clubs competing for the title, continental qualification places and survival fight under the same conditions. With only a handful of matches remaining, the championship contest remains wide open.

Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), Simba and Azam FC are all still in contention and need maximum points to strengthen their title ambitions.

At the other end of the table, the battle to avoid relegation is equally intense.

Clubs including KMC, Tanzania Prisons, Mbeya City, Namungo, Mtibwa Sugar, Mashujaa, Coastal Union, Fountain Gate, Dodoma Jiji and Pamba Jiji are still fighting for safety, making every remaining fixture crucial.

Football stakeholders believe simultaneous kick-offs reduce the possibility of teams altering their tactics based on results from other venues.

Without knowing developments elsewhere, clubs are forced to focus solely on securing positive results in their own matches.

The decision comes amid growing concerns across world football over match-fixing and result manipulation, particularly during the closing stages of competitions when the stakes are highest.

By ensuring all teams play at the same time, TPLB aims to preserve the credibility of the league and ensure final standings are determined purely on sporting merit.

Round 28 features several high-profile fixtures, including Mtibwa Sugar versus Simba, Yanga against Azam FC and Namungo hosting KMC.