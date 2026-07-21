Nathwani lifts Arusha Open crown, Olomi stars in subsidiary event

Dar es Salaam. Arusha Gymkhana Club golfer Jay Nathwani produced a composed final-round display to win the Arusha Open Golf Tournament after finishing with a three-round aggregate score of 223 at the weekend.

Nathwani, representing the host club, carded rounds of 74, 74 and 75 to finish seven-over-par and hold off a strong challenge from clubmate Christopher Botha in one of the season's most competitive domestic tournaments.

The victory underlined Nathwani's consistency over the 54-hole championship as he remained in control throughout the three rounds.

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Both settled for second place on a total of 226 after returning rounds of 77, 77 and an impressive final-round 72 to finish 10-over-par, three strokes behind the champion.

TPDF Lugalo Golf Club's Isiaka Dunia completed the podium after posting rounds of 78, 72 and 77 for an aggregate score of 227, while his clubmate Enoshi Wanyeche finished fourth on 230 following rounds of 71, 79 and 80.

Victor Joseph of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club rounded off the top five with a total score of 238 after carding rounds of 82, 77 and 79.

The tournament attracted leading amateur golfers from across the country, with players battling over three demanding rounds on the Arusha Gymkhana course.

The event once again highlighted the growing standard of Tanzanian golf and provided another opportunity for the country's top players to collect valuable ranking points ahead of upcoming national competitions.

In the subsidiary event, Arusha Gymkhana Club's Neema Olomi maintained her excellent form by emerging champion with a total score of 151.

The national ladies' captain, who has enjoyed an outstanding season, opened with 74 before adding 77 to comfortably secure top honours.

Loveness Frank of Kilimanjaro Golf and Wildlife Estate occupied second place after posting 83 through 16 holes at the time of the leaderboard update. Burhan Jivajee from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club claimed third position on 171 after rounds of 86 and 85, while Arusha Gymkhana junior Fidel Mrema finished fourth on 173 with rounds of 77 and 96.