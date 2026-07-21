Russia, Switzerland among countries set for Nanenane

Dodoma. Russia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Kenya are among the countries that have confirmed participation in the 32nd Nanenane International Agricultural Exhibition, which will be held in Dodoma from August 1 to 8, 2026.

Nane Nane Day was officially established to honor farmers and agricultural workers, recognizing their vital contributions to Tanzania's economy, food security, and exports.

The participation of international exhibitors is expected to strengthen value chains in the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors through the transfer of modern technologies, knowledge and expertise.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the exhibition would create new opportunities for trade, investment and market access for Tanzanian producers and businesses.

"So far, 800 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, including companies specialising in agricultural machinery and equipment, farm inputs, agro-processing and energy," she told journalists on Monday.

Ms Senyamule said this would be the third time Dodoma hosts the annual exhibition, with preparations being coordinated jointly by the Dodoma and Singida regional authorities.

The event is expected to be officially opened by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on August 1, while President Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to officiate at the closing ceremony on August 8.

She said the exhibition would also bring together local stakeholders, including government ministries, non-governmental organisations, financial institutions, farmers, livestock keepers, fishers and entrepreneurs.

A total of 180 entrepreneurs from Tanzania and neighbouring countries have so far confirmed their participation.

"The entrepreneurs will showcase a wide range of products during the exhibition, which will also be attended by senior government leaders, including ministers and ambassadors, at different stages of the event," she said.

Ms Senyamule urged exhibitors to complete the allocation of exhibition space early to facilitate smooth preparations and allow any shortcomings to be addressed before the event begins.

She also called on Tanzanians to maintain peace during the exhibition, saying it would provide an opportunity to learn about innovative technologies that support the country's Development Vision 2050.