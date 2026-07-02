Mainland league sponsor reaffirms commitment to football development

Dar es Salaam. National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has pledged to deepen its investment in football development, saying it will expand initiatives aimed at supporting players, clubs and other stakeholders in Tanzania's sports sector.

The commitment was made as the bank, the title sponsor of the NBC Premier League, presented the league trophy to Young Africans (Yanga) following their successful 2025/2026 campaign.

Speaking after the trophy presentation, NBC Head of Marketing David Raymond said the bank had witnessed significant growth in the competitiveness and quality of the league since taking over the sponsorship.

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"Since we commenced our sponsorship of the NBC Premier League, we have witnessed a remarkable rise in both competitiveness and the standard of play.

Each season has become increasingly exciting for fans, and we are proud to be part of Tanzania's football development journey," he said.

Raymond said the bank plans to strengthen its support through programs targeting youth football development, player training, health insurance for athletes and financial solutions designed to improve the welfare of players, clubs and other sports institutions.

"We believe sport is an important economic sector. That is why we continue to develop financial solutions that help athletes, clubs and other stakeholders build a stable financial future alongside their sporting success," he said.

The trophy presentation followed Yanga's 3-0 victory over JKT Tanzania at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium, a result that secured the club 75 points and a fifth consecutive Mainland Premier League title.

Simba SC finished second on 73 points after edging KMC FC 1-0 in their final match of the season.

In one of the day's highlights, NBC organised a helicopter flyover carrying the championship trophy across different parts of Dar es Salaam before it landed at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium after Yanga were confirmed champions.

The ceremony drew thousands of supporters, who celebrated as Yanga captain Bakari Mwamnyeto received the trophy.

NBC also facilitated travel for selected customers and bank officials to attend the final league matches at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium and KMC Complex.

The bank used the occasion to thank the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), participating clubs, the media, supporters and other stakeholders for their contribution to the growth of the NBC Premier League.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Ridhiwani Kikwete, TFF president Wallace Karia, TPLB chairman Nassor Idrissa, NBC Chief Financial Officer Rayson Foya, representing Managing Director Theobald Sabi, Azam Media Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kahemele and other football officials.