Yanga make history with fifth straight Premier League title

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga SC) have been crowned the 2025/26 Mainland Tanzania Premier League champions after defeating JKT Tanzania 3-0 in their final league match at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium today, June 30, 2026, sealing a record-equaling fifth consecutive league title.

Goals from Prince Dube, Maxi Nzengeli and Clement "Depu" Mzize secured a comfortable victory that saw the Jangwani Street giants finish the season with 75 points from 30 matches.

Their closest rivals, Simba SC, ended the campaign in second place with 73 points, while Azam FC finished third with 64 points. Singida Black Stars completed the top four with 50 points.

The victory also saw Yanga midfielder Maxi Nzengeli named the Man of the Match after an influential display in midfield, capping another impressive season for the Congolese star.

The triumph marks Yanga's 32nd Mainland Premier League title and their fifth consecutive championship, having also won the league in the 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

In doing so, Yanga have written another memorable chapter in Tanzanian football history by becoming only the second club to win five successive league titles in the Premier League era.

Since the league's establishment in 1965, only Yanga and Simba have achieved such a feat.

Yanga were the first club to dominate the competition with five straight championships between 1968 and 1972. Simba later matched the achievement by winning five consecutive titles from 1976 to 1980.

The latest triumph sees Yanga equal that historic milestone once again while reaffirming their dominance of domestic football.

As league champions, Yanga will represent Tanzania in next season's Caf Champions League alongside runners-up Simba.

Azam FC and Singida Black Stars have secured the country's two Caf Confederation Cup slots after finishing third and fourth respectively.

The race for the Golden Boot was won by Singida Black Stars striker Mossi Nduwumwe who finished the campaign with 17 goals.

He edged Azam FC playmaker Feisal "Fei Toto" Salum, who scored 15 goals, while Yanga midfielder Allan Okello finished third on the scoring charts with 14 goals.

Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra claimed the Golden Glove award after keeping a league-best 18 clean sheets during the season.

The Mali international was once again instrumental in Yanga's title-winning campaign, producing several crucial saves while anchoring one of the strongest defensive units in the competition.

At the other end of the table, Mtibwa Sugar's stay in the top flight lasted just one season as they suffered immediate relegation alongside KMC, with both clubs dropping directly to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City, who finished 13th and 14th respectively, will battle in the relegation play-off.

The winner of that encounter will retain their Premier League status, while the loser will face the winner of the Championship play-off between Polisi Tanzania and Mbeya Kwanza for the final place in next season's Mainland Premier League.