Mixx, Electronics hub draw thousands of Zanzibar residents to Fifa World Cup final fan zone

Zanzibar. The Mayor of Zanzibar Municipality, Ibrahim Mohamed (Raza Lee), has commended the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, for his continued support in promoting entertainment events that bring communities together while stimulating social and economic activities across the Isles.

Speaking during the Zanzibar Fan Zone organised by digital financial services provider Mixx in partnership with Electronics Hub Zanzibar, Raza Lee said such initiatives have continued to position Zanzibar as a leading destination for sports and entertainment while strengthening social cohesion and creating new economic opportunities.

The event attracted thousands of football fans to Kisonge, where they watched the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on giant high-definition screens.

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The finale of the Zanzibar Fan Zone campaign was attended by government officials, private sector stakeholders and football enthusiasts, who enjoyed the match in a safe, vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Mixx Zanzibar Manager, Salum Nassor Mohamed, said the company would continue investing in initiatives that connect Tanzanians and deliver experiences that go beyond financial services.

"Mixx is more than money. We believe our services should also bring people together through community-centred events that create memorable experiences for our customers," he said.

Electronics Hub Zanzibar Chief Executive Officer, Naif Skandar Ibrahim, said the partnership marked the first time Zanzibar had hosted a fan zone of such scale, giving football supporters an opportunity to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final together.





He said the initiative demonstrated how collaboration between private sector organisations can deliver world-class events that promote entertainment, business and community engagement.

Football fans who attended the event praised the organisers for delivering a memorable viewing experience, saying the fan zone allowed them to enjoy the World Cup final in a world-class setting without having to travel outside Zanzibar.