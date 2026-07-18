80 winners benefit from Mixx World Cup campaign

Dar es Salaam. As the FIFA World Cup comes to an end today, Tanzanians have continued to benefit off the pitch through Mixx dubbed Kila Muamala ni Bao la Ushindi World Cup campaign, with 80 winners walking away with cash prizes and Hisense electronic appliances.

The campaign, which encourages customers to use the Mixx Super App for various financial service payments, has continued to attract strong participation, with prizes being awarded every week.

During the eighth weekly draw held in Dar es Salaam, six winners were announced. Four received Sh1 million each in cash, while two others won modern Hisense electronic appliances.

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Some of the winners included Dadi Likuta, Elias Sagiro, John Mkonyi and Ibrahim Mandoa.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony, Mixx Head of Financial Services and Payments, Mshamma Mshamma, said the campaign has received an overwhelming response from customers since its launch.

He said that, so far, 80 winners have received various prizes, including cash rewards and Hisense electronic appliances, through Mixx's partnership with the electronics manufacturer.

"The campaign is gathering momentum, and, in two weeks' time, we will hold the grand draw where one lucky winner will walk away with Sh50 million. We have been rewarding customers every day, with winners receiving Sh1 million in cash and Hisense electronic products. This is a significant investment in our customers, and we encourage them to continue participating," said Mshamma.

He explained that the main objective of the campaign is to encourage the use of the Mixx Super App by making financial services more convenient while rewarding users for their transactions.

Mshamma added that the campaign is still ongoing, with the grand prize of Sh50 million yet to be won, a factor that has continued to boost excitement and competition among app users.

He urged Tanzanians to continue making payments for various services through the MiXX Super App to increase their chances of entering the draw and winning prizes.

One of the winners, Ibrahim Mandoa from Kinondoni, said his victory had convinced him that the campaign is genuine and has been rewarding ordinary users.