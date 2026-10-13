Netflix secures rights to air 2030 World Cup in Spain

Netflix has secured the rights to broadcast the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, marking its first coverage of a major men’s international football tournament in Spain.

The streaming platform announced the deal on Tuesday but did not disclose the financial terms.

Under the agreement, one match per matchday will be available to watch free in Spain. Netflix will also offer a free-to-air channel showing selected matches, including all Spain’s games, both semi-finals and the final.

Spain’s national broadcaster, TVE, which aired the 2026 World Cup, declined to comment on whether it would seek to acquire rights to a package of matches.

Spain will co-host the 2030 tournament with Portugal and Morocco. Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will stage the opening matches to mark the competition’s centenary. Uruguay hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

During the 2026 tournament, TVE broadcast Spain’s national team matches, while streaming platform DAZN, which distributed Mediapro’s pay-TV World Cup channel, showed all 104 games.

Netflix already holds broadcasting rights in the United States and Canada for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil and the 2031 edition, which will be jointly hosted by Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and the US.