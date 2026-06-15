Netherlands coach Koeman defends tactics after frustration against Japan

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Japan - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US - June 14, 2026 Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman speaks to his players during the second half hydration break. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Santa clara. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman defended his tactics and substitutions after Dutch hopes of victory in ​their World Cup opener were foiled by a late Japan goal in ‌the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Two well-taken goals by captain Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville either side of Keito Nakamura's conversion put the Netherlands in the lead twice but a deflected Daichi ​Kamada strike two minutes from time saw the spoils shared.

Six minutes after ​Summerville's 64th-minute goal, Koeman took off the winger in a triple ⁠substitution and later added a third centre back in Nathan Ake.

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The more defensive ​setup backfired, though, with Japan seizing the initiative and Ogawa firing a header goalward ​to set up Kamada's equalising deflection.

Koeman, however, said he had no regrets about his tactics and that shoddy defending was to blame.

"There was also a problem with pressure on the flanks. ​So if you look at the game, both goals, well, we didn't defend ​well," he told reporters.

"Football is a funny game because, after Japan scored the second goal, they ‌started ⁠defending as well.

"So we could have scored a third goal. So I don't regret my choices."

A day after declaring Memphis Depay as fit to start after recent thigh trouble, Koeman had Netherlands' all-time top goal-scorer come off the bench in the ​second half, replacing the ​lively Donyell Malen.

Depay ⁠earned a yellow card for a rough challenge and was unable to make a difference.

The Netherlands, quarter-finalists at Qatar 2022, ​have nearly a week's break before they face Sweden in ​their second ⁠Group F match in Houston.

Koeman said the Netherlands played at a "minimal standard" against the Japanese and accused the media of under-rating their Asian opponents.

"Of course we can perform ⁠better and ​we need to grow during the tournament," he ​said.

"This definitely was not our best performance.

"Of course, we would have preferred to win the first game. ​We expected to."

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