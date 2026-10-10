Palmer signs Chelsea contract extension until 2034

London. Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old England international has become a key player since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 goals in 138 appearances in all competitions.

Palmer was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.

“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign,” Palmer said.

“Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently,” he added.

Chelsea have handed long-term contracts to several first-team players and emerging talents as the club seeks to build for the future.

Forward Joao Pedro recently signed a deal running until 2034, while winger Pedro Neto agreed to a six-year contract last month.