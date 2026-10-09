English Premier League trophy arrives in Tanzania for first time

Dar es Salaam. The English Premier League (EPL) trophy arrived in Tanzania on October 9, 2026, marking the start of a three-country East African tour organised by Guinness, the league’s official beer partner.

The trophy is in Dar es Salaam for a two-day programme featuring an exclusive viewing experience at The Super Dome and Guinness Matchday, a mass viewing event scheduled for October 10 at Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) Stadium.

The visit aims to bring Premier League fans together through football, entertainment and local culture.

Speaking about the trophy’s arrival, Serengeti Breweries Limited managing director Dr Obinna Anyalebechi said football played an important role in uniting Tanzanians.

“Football is more than a game in Tanzania. It is a passion that brings millions of people together. We are incredibly proud that Guinness is bringing the English Premier League trophy to Tanzania for the first time, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and bringing them closer to the game they love,” he said.

Dr Anyalebechi said the visit also recognised Tanzanians’ passion for football and the creativity they brought to the game.

Serengeti Breweries Limited innovation and marketing director Henry Esiaba said Tanzania was an appropriate starting point for the trophy’s East African tour because of local fans’ enthusiasm.

“Some of the most passionate and definitely the most extra football fans in Africa are right here in Tanzania. The love for the game is absolutely infectious; you have to experience it to understand it,” he said.

Mr Esiaba said Guinness Matchday at KMC Stadium on October 10 would give fans an opportunity to watch Premier League matches together and celebrate their shared passion for football.

Tanzania Premier League Board chief executive officer and Tanzania Football Federation representative Cornell Barnabas said the trophy’s arrival reflected the strong connection between Tanzanian supporters and international football.

“Tanzanian fans engage with football at every level, from our local clubs to the Premier League and international football. This experience brings those passions together and gives our fans a new way to connect with the global game,” he said.

Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Paul Makonda said the visit was significant beyond football, noting that sporting events could unite people while providing opportunities to showcase a country’s culture and identity.