Uganda threatens to quit ICC over possible cases against its citizens

Kampala. Uganda will not hesitate to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the tribunal investigates or indicts its citizens, Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare has warned, accusing the court of undermining national sovereignty and disproportionately targeting African leaders.

Mr Ayebare made the remarks on social media platform X in response to new US sanctions against the Hague-based court, escalating tensions over its authority to investigate and prosecute individuals accused of serious international crimes.

“The ICC has lost its way, from blatantly undermining sovereignty of its member states by exclusively targeting African officials, abandoning its original global mandate, [to] some member states targeting senior court officials from the global South like former prosecutor Karim Khan for exercising their prosecutorial independence,” Mr Ayebare said.

He added that Uganda would continue pushing for reforms as a member of the ICC Bureau, the court's governing body.

“Uganda will not hesitate to leave this increasingly rogue institution should it ever investigate or indict our people. As a member of the ICC Bureau we will continue to advocate for common-sense reforms,” he said.

The warning from Kampala comes amid renewed international divisions over the court's mandate following the decision by US President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions on the tribunal.

US sanctions trigger international backlash

The US announced the measures on Friday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing international legal experts of seeking to expand the court's authority over countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

“For decades now, both Republicans and Democrats have rejected the idea that the International Criminal Court has any power to prosecute American citizens, to prosecute military service members or political leaders, because America never joined the court. We don't need that court, and we don't want it,” Mr Rubio said in a video posted on X.

He accused international experts of seeking to expand the court's reach to include American citizens and military personnel.

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” he said, describing the tribunal as a “fake ICC”.

Announcing the sanctions, Mr Rubio said Washington would restrict transactions with the court, cutting off resources and limiting its ability to act against US interests.

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” he said.

The US Treasury Department's sanctions include an initial six-month grace period and exemptions for essential services, including telecommunications, pension payments and legal proceedings involving detainees.

The ICC condemned the measures, describing them as an “assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order”, while urging its 125 member states to defend the institution.

“The Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the states that created it,” the tribunal said in a statement.

It added that defending the court was necessary to safeguard an international order founded on the rule of law.

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told Reuters that the sanctions were intended to undermine international justice and the work of an independent judicial institution.

She said the court's investigations and prosecutions would continue despite the restrictions.

European allies defend international justice

The sanctions also drew concern from European allies, who warned that the measures could undermine the work of the court.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the six-month grace period offered an opportunity for dialogue, while assuring that the bloc had mechanisms to help the ICC continue operating.

Belgium's foreign minister called for the activation of an EU blocking statute to shield the court from the effects of US measures.

The controversy came on the same day that former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, with the Nobel Committee highlighting the importance of international courts in ensuring accountability for serious crimes.

“An international legal system in which war criminals are held to account and the victims of abuse see justice served is a precondition for a peaceful world,” the committee said.

ICC's record and criticism

Established in 2002 under the Rome Statute, the ICC investigates and prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression, subject to its jurisdiction.

The court has issued arrest warrants against more than 70 individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, its work has faced sustained criticism from several African leaders, who have accused it of disproportionately targeting the continent.

Cases involving prominent Kenyan political figures, including President William Ruto and former president Uhuru Kenyatta, also contributed to tensions between some African governments and the court. Charges against both men were withdrawn in their respective cases.

Uganda's latest warning adds to the continuing debate over the ICC's independence, the limits of its jurisdiction and the willingness of governments to cooperate with international justice institutions.