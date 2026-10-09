Samia mourns 32 killed in road accidents

Morogoro. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent condolences to the families of 32 people killed in two separate road accidents in Morogoro Region in the early hours of Friday, October 9, 2026.

The deceased include three police officers, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House in Unguja.

President Hassan conveyed her condolences to Morogoro Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga and Inspector General of Police Camillus Wambura following the fatal crashes.

She expressed sympathy to the bereaved families, relatives and friends, wishing them strength and patience as they mourn their loved ones. She also wished those injured in the accidents a speedy recovery.

The President urged the police to continue enforcing road safety laws and called on drivers and other road users to exercise caution and observe traffic regulations to prevent avoidable accidents.

The condolences follow a fatal collision at Mkambarani along the Morogoro–Dar es Salaam highway, involving a passenger bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya and a Scania lorry carrying timber.

The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the bus to catch fire and burn out completely.

Preliminary information from the Fire and Rescue Force indicated that 28 people died in the crash, including 27 bus passengers and one person travelling in the lorry.

A second accident on the same highway claimed additional lives, including those of three police officers, bringing the reported death toll from the two incidents to 32.