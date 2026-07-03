Prince Dube bids emotional farewell to Yanga after joining Hardrock FC

Dar es Salaam. Zimbabwe international striker Prince Dube has completed a two-year contract with newly promoted Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Hardrock FC, ending his two-season stay with Tanzanian champions Young Africans (Yanga) and marking a return to his homeland.

Hardrock FC announced Dube's signing on July 2, 2026, strengthening their squad as they continue an impressive debut campaign in Zimbabwe's top flight. The club is currently second in the league standings and remains firmly in contention for the title.

The 28-year-old forward arrives after his contract with Yanga expired at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

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While the Tanzanian champions had initially offered him a contract extension, negotiations did not result in a new agreement, allowing the striker to leave as a free agent.

In an emotional farewell message addressed to Yanga supporters, popularly known as Wananchi, Dube thanked the club for believing in him during one of the most important periods of his career.

"Wananchi, I don't even know where I should start because I am struggling to find the right words," Dube wrote.

"When I talk about this club, I see people who believed in me, loved me and saw light in me when I didn't even deserve that. I see people who stood by my side when the world was against me. When people saw failure, you saw something special in me."

The Zimbabwean said his connection with Yanga extended far beyond football, describing the club as a family that helped him grow both professionally and personally.

"I don't only see this as a football club. I see it as family, and for that you will always hold a special place in my heart," he added.

Dube also paid tribute to those who supported him during his time in Tanzania, thanking club benefactor GSM, Yanga President Hersi Said, the coaching staff, teammates, his wife and family, as well as the club's supporters.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Boss GSM, Team President Mr Hersi, my teammates, all the coaching staff who gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent, my beautiful wife and my family for supporting me since day one. Last but not least, the fans will always be special to me for cheering me on every time I played. Thank you for making this journey amazing," he said.

Dube joined Yanga ahead of the 2024/2025 season after leaving fellow Tanzanian club Azam FC.

During his two years at the Dar es Salaam-based club, he established himself as one of the team's key attacking players, helping Yanga compete domestically and in continental competitions.

In the recently concluded 2025/2026 NBC Premier League season, Dube scored 10 league goals, finishing among Yanga's top scorers. His performances reinforced his reputation as one of Zimbabwe's leading forwards and attracted interest from clubs outside the country.

Media reports indicated that Libya's Al Ittihad had offered the striker a deal worth around Sh1 billion, while South African giants Kaizer Chiefs were also linked with a move reportedly valued at approximately Sh950 million. However, Dube opted against both offers in favour of returning home to continue his career with Hardrock FC. The financial details of his agreement with the Zimbabwean club have not been disclosed.

His arrival is viewed as a major statement of intent by Hardrock FC, who earned promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League this season and have quickly emerged as one of the surprise packages of the campaign.

After 19 matches, Hardrock have collected 38 points to sit second in the standings, five points behind leaders Scottland FC, who have played one game more.

With 15 matches remaining, the club will be hoping Dube's experience at both club and international level can strengthen its push for a first league title.