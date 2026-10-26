Real Madrid end Barcelona’s winning run with 2-1 El Clasico victory

Barcelona. Real Madrid became the first team to beat Barcelona in LaLiga this season, defeating the league leaders 2-1 at Camp Nou thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s 11th goal in 10 LaLiga matches secured victory for Jose Mourinho on his return to El Clasico, 13 years after his first spell at Real Madrid ended. The win cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of the standings to three points.

“It was the most difficult match, against the highest-quality opponent, one that had only won in the league,” Mourinho told reporters. “For us, it’s the victory with the most impressive performance.”

Both sides created a series of half-chances early on, but Real’s forward moves carried greater purpose.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick’s frustration on the touchline suggested Mourinho’s game plan was proving more effective.

Real took the lead in the 41st minute when Yan Diomande crossed from the left and Gerard Martin’s attempted clearance struck the onrushing Mbappe before bouncing into the net.

Barcelona had a chance to equalise before half-time after a fortunate ricochet, but Lamine Yamal failed to convert from close range.

A set piece brought Barcelona level in the 61st minute. Pedri’s reverse pass found Raphinha in space inside the box, and the Brazilian finished into the corner.

Real’s quick movement of the ball in their own half continued to expose Barcelona’s defence early in the second half. However, after conceding, the visitors increasingly struggled to escape Barcelona’s pressing.

Barcelona’s attacks were repeatedly thwarted by last-ditch blocks from Real’s defence, although Mourinho’s side continued to threaten on the counter-attack.

That defensive resilience paid off three minutes from time. A loose touch by Barcelona substitute Gabriel Jesus allowed Real to launch a counter-attack. Substitute Eduardo Camavinga used his pace to get behind the defence before squaring the ball for Mbappe to tap into an empty net.

“It’s two defeats and we’re not happy,” Flick told reporters. “We’re disappointed. We lacked freshness.”

The defeat ended Barcelona’s nine-match winning start to the league campaign and came days after their 4-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Flick cited a demanding travel schedule as one factor behind his side’s declining energy levels.

“These past few weeks haven’t been easy. You only see the matches, but being on a plane for three hours to Seville, returning to the hotel, then going to Paris; it’s a lot,” he said.

“I don’t want to talk about this when we lose. It’s better when we win, and I won’t accept excuses.”

Barcelona remain top of the standings with 27 points from 10 matches, one ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid are third with 24 points.