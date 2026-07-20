Simba SC target on Cameroon Premiership top scorer Kooh

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football giants Simba SC have entered the race to sign Cameroon striker Jules Armand Kooh, with the MTN Elite One top scorer emerging as one of the club’s key targets ahead of the new season.

Kooh, who plays for Cameroon Premier League side Dynamo Douala, has attracted attention after producing an outstanding campaign that saw him finish as the league’s leading scorer with 22 goals.

The forward, who also serves as Dynamo Douala captain, has been praised for his leadership qualities and consistency on the pitch, making him one of the most valuable attacking players in the Cameroonian top-flight league.

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Reports from Cameroon indicate that Simba have expressed interest in securing Kooh’s services, with the next step expected to be the submission of an official offer to the player’s management.

The Msimbazi giants are understood to be monitoring the striker closely as they look to add more firepower to their squad ahead of a season in which they are expected to compete in domestic competitions and continental football.

Kooh’s impressive goal-scoring record has placed him among the most wanted forwards in Cameroon, with his ability to lead the attack and deliver crucial goals making him an attractive option for clubs looking for a proven striker.

His performances for Dynamo Douala have not only earned him individual recognition but have also strengthened his reputation as a player capable of handling pressure and responsibility after being trusted with the captain’s armband.

Simba’s interest comes as the club continues to reshape its squad and improve its attacking department. The club has been searching for players who can provide more goals and add competition within the team ahead of the 2026/2027 campaign.

The possible arrival of Kooh would bring a striker with a strong record, leadership experience and knowledge of African football, qualities that could be important for Simba’s ambitions in the CAF Champions League and the Tanzanian Premier League.

A source close to the developments said Simba’s interest in the player is genuine, but the club is yet to complete negotiations as they prepare to officially approach Kooh’s representatives.

“Simba has also expressed interest in the player, but I want to reiterate our confidence in you,” a message from his management indicated, showing that while there is interest from outside, Dynamo Douala still value their captain’s contribution.