Simba strengthen attack with Coastal Union striker Bakari Msimu signing

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club have bolstered their attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 season after completing the signing of Coastal Union striker Bakari Msimu, as the Msimbazi giants continue their squad rebuilding process.

The forward joins Simba following an impressive spell with Coastal Union, where he established himself as one of the team’s key attacking figures. His performances caught the attention of several clubs, with Simba moving quickly to secure his services as they look to add more quality and competition in their frontline.

Msimu’s arrival is expected to provide Simba with an additional attacking threat as the club prepares for a demanding season involving domestic competitions and continental assignments. The striker brings experience from the Mainland Premier League and is expected to offer the technical bench more options in attack.

The signing forms part of Simba’s broader recruitment strategy aimed at assembling a competitive squad capable of challenging for major trophies. The club has been working to strengthen different areas of the team by bringing in players who can improve performance and provide depth throughout the season.

Known for his attacking ability, movement and determination in the final third, Msimu will be expected to compete for a regular place in Simba’s starting lineup. His ability to create opportunities and contribute goals will be important as the club seeks to improve its attacking output.

For Msimu, the move marks a significant step in his career as he joins one of Tanzania’s biggest football institutions. He will now face the challenge of meeting the high expectations associated with playing for Simba, a club with a large fan base and a strong tradition of competing for honours.

The striker is expected to link up with his new teammates when Simba begin their preparations for the upcoming campaign. The technical bench will be hoping he adapts quickly and becomes an important part of the squad’s plans.

Simba’s management has continued to emphasise the importance of building a balanced team capable of competing on multiple fronts. The arrival of Msimu adds another attacking option as the club targets success in the 2026/27 season.