Simba open league campaign with win over Kagera Sugar

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC made a winning start to their Mainland Tanzania Premier League campaign yesterday after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-0 at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

The victory puts Simba among the early winners after the opening round of matches, with the club immediately signalling their intention to challenge for the title this season. Simba broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when Ismael Olivier Toure headed home in the 45th minute following a well-delivered corner from Libasse Gueye.

The visitors maintained their advantage after the break before Ellie Mpanzu doubled the lead in the 71st minute following a well-worked attacking move. Kagera Sugar tried to respond, creating pressure as they searched for a way back into the contest, but Simba's defence remained organised and disciplined. South African defender Rushine De Reuck played a key role in keeping the hosts at bay as Simba dealt with Kagera's dangerous attacks to secure maximum points.

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The result gives Simba an encouraging beginning to their league campaign as they look to mount a strong challenge for domestic honours.

Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) also started their title defence with a victory, beating Namungo FC 3-1 away from home.

Singida Black Stars recorded the biggest victory among the opening-round winners after defeating Fountain Gate FC 3-0, while Mashujaa edged Coastal Union 1-0 away. Geita Gold FC also began with a victory, beating Mbeya City 1-0 on the road.

Several established teams, however, were unable to collect maximum points. Azam FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Polisi Tanzania, while Pamba Jiji FC also shared the points with Dodoma Jiji FC after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw. The opening round has therefore produced an early indication of a competitive campaign, with Simba and Yanga among the teams expected to fight for the title.

The first round of matches was scheduled to conclude last night when JKT Tanzania hosted TRA United.