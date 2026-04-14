Simba reinstate Sowah, orders him to train with U-20 side

Dar es Salaam. The management of Simba SC has reinstated its Ghanaian striker, Jonathan Sowah, but on the condition that he trains with the club’s U-20 youth team.

Sowah was suspended earlier this year while the team was in Dodoma preparing for a Mainland Premier League match in February ahead of their clash against Dodoma Jiji FC. During that period, he was sent back to Dar es Salaam and has not featured in any league or competitive matches since.

Simba’s Head of Information and Communications, Ahmed Ally, confirmed that the player appeared before the club’s disciplinary committee and was found guilty of some of the charges against him.

Ally explained that the committee decided Sowah should train with the youth team under close supervision. A return to the senior squad will depend on his behavior and whether the committee is satisfied with his progress.

“For now, Sowah remains our player and is required to train with the U-20 team. This is part of a monitoring process, and once the committee is satisfied with his conduct, he will return to the senior team,” said Ally.

Earlier, Sowah maintained that he is still under contract with Simba and expressed his love for the club despite the disciplinary issues.

He added that football is his profession and remains committed to Simba, revealing that he had previously turned down an offer to play in South Africa’s top league in order to join the club.