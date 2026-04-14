Samia Scholarship now ready for Master’s students as Tanzania backs future tech talent

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s drive to prepare young people for the fast-changing global economy has entered a new phase after the government extended the Samia Scholarship programme to the Master’s degree level, targeting some of the country’s brightest undergraduates in science and technology fields.

The latest move will see an initial batch of 10 students supported to pursue advanced studies in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied disciplines at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Zanzibar Campus, marking a major step in the country’s efforts to build high-level expertise for the digital age.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen on April 13, 2026, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said the expansion of the scholarship reflects the government’s recognition that future competitiveness will depend on investment in advanced skills, research and innovation.

“The future belongs to nations that invest in science, technology and innovation. Tanzania must position itself to move with advanced technology, and that starts with developing our own experts,” said Prof Mkenda.

He said the decision to support Master’s studies was deliberate, as the country now needs specialists who can solve complex problems, drive innovation and support strategic sectors of the economy.

“At this stage of development, it is not enough to produce graduates with general knowledge only. We need high-level professionals in areas such as artificial intelligence, data systems, cybersecurity and digital engineering,” he said.

The scholarship extension is significant because it shifts the programme from supporting access alone to building deeper expertise. While undergraduate opportunities help widen participation, postgraduate training produces researchers, lecturers, innovators and technical leaders who can shape institutions and industries.

For many graduates, however, the path to advanced study has often been blocked by cost. Tuition fees, research expenses, accommodation and specialised learning tools can place postgraduate education beyond reach.

Under the Samia Scholarship Extended programme, beneficiaries will receive full support covering tuition, meals and accommodation, books and stationery, research needs and health insurance for a two-year Master’s programme beginning in the 2026/27 financial year.

Prof Mkenda said the opportunity is open to all qualified Tanzanians and that selection will be transparent and merit-based.

“We want every eligible Tanzanian to feel encouraged to apply. This process will be fair, transparent and based on ability. Talent exists in every region of our country,” he said.

To qualify, applicants must be Tanzanian citizens, aged 35 years or below, and already admitted to the Master's of Tech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programme at IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus.

They must also have a strong academic record, including Division One in advanced science subjects at A-Level and a minimum undergraduate GPA of 3.8.

The admission deadline for the university programme is April 15, 2026, after which shortlisted candidates will sit for a screening examination on April 26 and interviews in early May.

Those who secure admission can then apply for the scholarship between June 1 and June 30 through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

According to Prof Mkenda, the selection of IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus also carries wider meaning.

"It places Tanzanian students within a world-class academic environment linked to one of the most respected technology institutions, while allowing them to study closer to home and remain connected to local challenges that need local solutions," he said.

Though the first intake is small, the long-term impact could be far greater. A single highly trained specialist can improve public systems, launch new enterprises and mentor future students.