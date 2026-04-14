Queries as police say US tourist died by suicide in Zanzibar hotel

Zanzibar. Questions continue to linger over the death of 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer Ashly Robinson, also known as Ashlee Jenae, as grief, speculation and official findings converge in a case that has drawn wide attention across social media.

Police in Zanzibar have confirmed that the death was caused by suicide, days after the incident first sparked shock and intense discussion online. North Unguja Police Commander Benedict Mapujira told Mwananchi, The Citizen’s sister newspaper, that preliminary investigations point to a self-inflicted act.

He said the incident occurred on April 9, 2026, when the influencer allegedly attempted to hang herself using a piece of cloth from her dress inside a wardrobe in her hotel room.

The evidence gathered so far, he added, indicates no sign of foul play. According to police, the matter was first reported at Nungwi Police Station as a suspected suicide attempt rather than a confirmed death.

She had been travelling with a fellow tourist at the time, and had earlier been involved in a disagreement with her fiancé, police said, noting that hotel management had separated their rooms following the dispute.

She was later discovered in her room after allegedly attempting to take her own life and was rushed to hospital, where she died the following day, April 10.

Mr Mapujira questioned calls for the fiancé’s detention, saying there was no basis for criminal action against him.

“The evidence we have gathered so far indicates that the deceased used a piece of cloth from her dress and hanged herself inside the wardrobe,” he said. “At this stage, there is no indication of foul play.” Police said the body remains in Tanzania pending further examinations before repatriation arrangements are made. Yet despite the official conclusion, questions continue to surface from both family and friends, who say important details remain unclear.

In a statement issued on April 12, 2026, the Robinson and Endres families said the trip to Zanzibar had been intended to mark her birthday and engagement. They said she had been staying with her fiancé at Zuri Zanzibar when the incident occurred. “She was found unconscious in her villa and was rushed to a local hospital, where her death was confirmed hours later,” the statement said.

The family described the death as sudden and said circumstances remained unclear, urging caution over unverified claims while investigations continue.

Friends have also questioned the official account. Close friend Savannah Britt publicly called for clarity, saying those who knew her found the suicide conclusion difficult to accept.

“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae,” she wrote. “Anyone who knows Ash knows she would never commit suicide.”

Despite the police conclusion, several elements of the case remain unclear, including inconsistencies in reported timelines of her death. Authorities have not yet released forensic or post-mortem findings, including toxicology results, to support the preliminary conclusion.

The scope of the investigation, including whether digital records, CCTV footage or hotel access logs have been reviewed, has also not been disclosed.

As public discussion continues online, attention now turns to whether further details will be released to clarify the circumstances surrounding her final hours. For the family, the search for answers continues amid grief, uncertainty and a growing demand for transparency.

Relatives and friends continue to await the release of comprehensive findings that may provide clarity on the final sequence of events in Zanzibar, as authorities maintain that further examinations are still ongoing before the body is repatriated to her family in the US.