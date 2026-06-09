Somali referee denied US entry, will miss World Cup debut

The United States denied entry to Somali football referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan over the weekend, preventing him from becoming the first Somali official to referee at a World Cup.

FIFA said on Monday that Artan would be unable to train or officiate at the tournament, which begins on Thursday, after US authorities refused him entry into the country.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

Artan said he remained optimistic despite the setback and would continue focusing on his refereeing career.

“I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support, and I promise to keep my refereeing standards high as I concentrate on the future,” he said.

“I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues every success during the World Cup. I look forward to joining them again in future competitions.”

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible following additional vetting. The agency did not provide further details, citing law enforcement, national security and immigration considerations.

The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of immigration policies under President Donald Trump. Last year, Washington imposed a travel ban affecting citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.