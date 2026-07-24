Yanga secure Marseille academy graduate Zakouani ahead of new season challenge

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) have strengthened their squad ahead of the 2026/2027 season after completing the signing of Comoros defender Housseine Zakouani from Saudi Arabian side Al Zulfi.

The move marks another major step in Yanga’s ambitious recruitment drive as the club prepares for a season that will see them defend their domestic title while competing in the domestic cup competitions and the CAF Champions League.

Zakouani arrives at Jangwani as a free agent after leaving Al Zulfi, where he played following his move to Saudi Arabia in February 2026.

The versatile player brings international experience from a career largely built in France, where he developed through one of the country’s most respected football academies.

The Comoros-born defender began his football journey in 2011 at Olympique Marseille’s youth academy, progressing through several levels of the club’s development structure, including Marseille Youth, Under-17, Under-19, and the reserve team.

His years at Marseille exposed him to a high-level football environment and helped shape his technical ability, tactical awareness, and confidence in possession.

However, competition for places in Marseille’s senior squad limited his opportunities, forcing him to search for regular first-team football elsewhere.

In 2018, Zakouani moved to Trikala before joining Aubagne FC after a short period without a club. It was at Aubagne where he continued developing his reputation as a dependable defender capable of operating in different positions.

He later featured for Jura Sud in 2024 before joining Thionville Lusitanos in January 2025. His consistent performances earned him another move to Hyères 83 before LB Châteauroux secured his services in early 2026.

After his spell in France, Zakouani accepted a new challenge in Saudi Arabia with Al Zulfi, where he continued gaining valuable experience before becoming available on a free transfer.

Although primarily a defender, Zakouani’s versatility allows him to operate in several positions, including on the wing, giving Yanga head coach Manqoba Mngqithi more options when setting up his team.

His ability to contribute in different areas of the pitch is expected to be an important asset for Yanga, especially during a campaign where the club will face a demanding fixture schedule.

The player is regarded as a composed defender who is comfortable with the ball, strong in one-on-one situations, and capable of helping his team start attacks from the back.

His arrival adds competition to Yanga’s defensive department as the club seeks to maintain the consistency that has delivered domestic success in recent seasons.

Yanga have placed significant emphasis on improving squad depth ahead of their continental campaign, with the club looking to assemble a team capable of competing both locally and against Africa’s top clubs.

Zakouani’s background in the French football system and his experience in Saudi Arabia match the profile of players the champions are targeting as they strengthen their squad.

The Comoros player becomes one of several new additions expected at Yanga as Mngqithi continues shaping his team for the new season.