Yanga sign French-based Senegalese striker Cheikh Ibrahima Touré

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) have strengthened their attacking department ahead of the 2026/2027 season after completing the signing of Senegalese striker Cheikh Ibrahima Touré.

The arrival of Touré is part of Yanga’s ambitious recruitment drive as the club prepares for another demanding campaign featuring domestic competitions and the CAF Champions League.

Touré joins the Tanzanian champions after his latest spell with Saudi Arabian side Al Jabalain FC, where he played before becoming a free agent. He has signed a two-year contract with Yanga, committing his future to the Jangwani Street giants.

The Senegalese forward arrives with experience gained from playing in different football environments, including France and Saudi Arabia, and is expected to provide additional quality in Yanga’s search for more goals.

Touré began his senior career with Rennes B in 2017 after progressing through the French club’s youth system. Looking for more first-team opportunities, he later moved to Viry-Châtillon before joining Dijon B in 2019.

His development continued with Bergerac, where he gained valuable experience and improved his reputation as a striker capable of leading the attack with his movement, strength and finishing ability.

In 2020, Touré joined FC Bassin d’Arcachon before moving to Paris 13 Atletico, where his performances continued to attract attention in French football.

His consistent displays earned him a move to AS Poissy in July 2021, where he became an important attacking player during his two-year stay.

The striker later secured a move to AS Nancy in July 2023, featuring in France’s second tier and gaining experience at a higher level of competition.

Although opportunities were limited due to competition for places, his time at the historic French club added to his tactical understanding and experience before he sought a new challenge abroad.