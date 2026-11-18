Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Taifa Stars secured a valuable point after holding Nigeria to a goalless draw at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar yesterday, taking their tally to two points from four matches in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

The result offered redemption for Miguel Gamondi’s men, who had suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Super Eagles in Uyo four days earlier. This time, however, Tanzania displayed greater defensive discipline to frustrate the visitors and prevent them from scoring.

The encounter was also memorable for United States-based forward Bernard Kamungo and English-based attacker Ben Starkie, who both made their senior international debuts for Tanzania after being included in the starting line-up.

Kamungo plays for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer (MLS), while Starkie features for English club Truro City. Their first appearances in Taifa Stars colours added new attacking options to Gamondi’s squad as Tanzania continue to assess their players ahead of the 2027 continental finals.

Despite the goalless outcome, Tanzania’s defensive performance was a major positive, particularly after conceding three goals in the first meeting in Nigeria.

Goalkeeper Aishi Manula and the defensive unit played important roles in keeping the Super Eagles at bay, with Tanzania showing improved organisation and discipline compared with their performance in Uyo.

Although the draw improved Tanzania’s points tally to two, it has little bearing on their qualification status because they have already secured a place at the 2027 finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

The remaining Group L qualification ticket is being contested by Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

Guinea-Bissau entered the fourth round with seven points, followed by Nigeria on six, while Madagascar had two. Tanzania’s draw moved them to two points, level with Madagascar, although the result of Guinea-Bissau’s match will determine the updated standings.

For Nigeria, dropping two points represents a setback in their campaign, particularly after winning the first meeting. The Super Eagles had hoped to strengthen their position with another victory but found Tanzania difficult to break down.

For Gamondi, however, the Zanzibar encounter provided an encouraging response to the defeat in Uyo, alongside the opportunity to introduce Kamungo and Starkie to international football as preparations for the Afcon finals continue.