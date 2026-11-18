Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT) Director General James Mbalwe (first right) inspects a brand-new Jetour vehicle to be awarded to winners of BetSasa promotional campaign, dubbed “Kusanya Point, Usepe na Jetour” (Collect Points and Drive Away with a Jetour). The year-long promotion offers cash prizes to 50 winners every week and a vehicle every three months. Also present are Sasa Bet Director and Owner Vakhtang and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Kenneth. PHOTO | COURTESY
By
Majuto Omary
Sports Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd