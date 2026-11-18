Dar es Salaam. The Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT) has urged betting companies and casinos to strengthen regulatory compliance, promote responsible gaming and increase their contribution to national development through meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Board stressed the need to protect young people from gambling-related social risks while ensuring the industry's growth benefits communities, particularly through investments in education, healthcare and sports.

The call was made yesterday in Dar es Salaam by GBT Director General James Mbalwe during the official launch of BetSasa, a new betting company entering the Tanzanian market. The event also marked the launch of a year-long promotional campaign offering customers various prizes, including a brand-new Jetour vehicle.

Mbalwe said the industry's expansion should go hand in hand with greater economic and social responsibility, including increased government revenue and support for community development initiatives. “We warmly welcome BetSasa to the Tanzanian market. We are encouraged by its entry and the initiative to reward customers through this promotional campaign.

However, we urge BetSasa and other operators to go beyond their core business activities and demonstrate greater commitment to giving back to society by supporting key development sectors such as education, healthcare and sports,” he said.

He also cautioned gaming participants, particularly young people, against excessive gambling, urging them to engage responsibly and ensure the activity does not interfere with their work, productivity and other social responsibilities.

Speaking at the launch, BetSasa Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Kenneth said the year-long campaign, dubbed “Kusanya Point, Usepe na Jetour” (Collect Points and Drive Away with a Jetour), aims to reward and appreciate customers through weekly cash prizes and vehicle giveaways.

“The promotion has been specifically designed to reward and appreciate our customers. Through this campaign, we will award cash prizes to 50 winners every week, while a brand-new Jetour vehicle will be awarded every three months,” Kenneth said.