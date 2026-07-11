Tanzania's football boom lures South African coaches, players

Dar es Salaam. The growing number of elite South African coaches and players choosing Tanzania is no coincidence. It is one of the clearest signs that the Tanzania Premier League has become one of Africa’s fastest-growing football competitions.

A decade ago, it was uncommon for established South African footballers to leave the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for Tanzania. That trend has now changed significantly.

In recent seasons, several high-profile players have crossed the border, including Skudu Makudubela and Andy Boyeli, who joined Young Africans, as well as Rushine De Reuck and Neo Maema, who signed for Simba.

Their arrivals reflect the growing appeal of Tanzanian football, driven by increased competitiveness, stronger financial capacity and greater continental ambitions.

Speaking to The Citizen Sports, Simba defender Rushine De Reuck said Tanzania’s leading clubs are now capable of competing with some of Africa’s best teams and believes the league is only slightly behind South Africa’s PSL.

Such recognition from a player who has spent years competing at the highest level of South African football highlights the progress made by Tanzanian football.

The latest statement of intent came with Young Africans’ appointment of Manqoba Mngqithi as head coach.

Mngqithi arrives with one of the strongest coaching profiles on the continent, having been part of the successful Mamelodi Sundowns technical team that won the 2016 CAF Champions League alongside Pitso Mosimane. Most recently, he coached Golden Arrows before accepting the challenge of leading Tanzania’s champions.

His appointment also underlines the growing influence of South African coaches in Tanzanian football.

Over the past two seasons, the country’s biggest clubs have increasingly turned to South Africa for technical leadership.

Simba appointed Fadlu Davids ahead of the 2024/25 season, with the coach guiding the club to the CAF Confederation Cup final before leaving a year later. His successor, Steve Barker, arrived from Stellenbosch FC after Simba opted against retaining Botswana coach Dimitar Pantev.

Young Africans also strengthened their technical bench with assistant coach Patrick Mabedi, whose coaching career includes a spell with Kaizer Chiefs.

Mngqithi becomes the fourth coach with strong South African football connections to join the Tanzania Premier League in the past two seasons, further strengthening the competition’s reputation.

Speaking to South African journalist Mike Morton last year, Davids said Tanzania’s leading clubs—Simba, Yanga, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars—now have the financial strength to recruit players directly from South Africa’s biggest clubs, including Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The signing of De Reuck by Simba is perhaps the clearest example of this changing financial landscape.

The Tanzania Premier League is among the few competitions in Africa with a major broadcasting partner airing every league match during the season. The commercial investment has boosted television rights revenue, improved club finances and allowed teams to compete more aggressively in the transfer market.

The league’s growing presence in CAF inter-club competitions has also helped raise its profile. Four Tanzanian clubs now regularly compete in continental tournaments, increasing exposure for both teams and players.

Rising appeal

Former Tanzania international Sekilojo Chambua believes the league’s rising appeal is the result of several factors.

“I believe our league has become one of the most attractive in Africa. Being ranked among the continent’s top five leagues has increased its visibility, while Azam Media’s extensive television coverage has enabled football fans across Africa and beyond to follow our matches,” Chambua told The Citizen.

“We are now seeing something that was uncommon in the past—a growing number of players from West Africa choosing to play in Tanzania. That reflects the rising value and reputation of our league. It is also one of the reasons why South African players and coaches are increasingly attracted to work here.”

Chambua said that Simba and Yanga’s performances in CAF competitions have further strengthened Tanzania’s football reputation.

“Our clubs have consistently performed well in both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup. That success has helped build confidence in Tanzanian football and made our league more attractive.”

He also highlighted improved commercial investment as a key factor behind the transformation.

Financial capacity

“Another important factor is the financial growth of our clubs. More sponsors are investing in football, and much of the salaries paid to players and coaches are supported by sponsorship revenue. Better financial conditions naturally attract quality coaches and players from across Africa.”

A decade ago, many of Tanzania’s best young players viewed the South African PSL as the ultimate destination. Players such as Abdi Banda made headlines simply by securing moves south.

Today, the situation has changed. Tanzania's NBC Premier League has become one of Africa’s better-paying leagues, making it an increasingly attractive destination for players from across the continent.

Although it still trails established competitions such as Morocco’s Botola Pro and the Egyptian Premier League, its growth has been significant.

Recent rankings by IFFHS and CAF placed the Tanzania Premier League among Africa’s top five leagues, recognition that would have been difficult to imagine a decade ago.

Mngqithi’s arrival is unlikely to be the last high-profile appointment. He joins a Yanga side that has dominated domestic football after winning five consecutive league titles, but the club’s ambitions extend beyond local success.

The ultimate goal is to become a genuine CAF Champions League contender after repeatedly falling short of continental glory.

Maintaining domestic dominance while delivering success in Africa will be Mngqithi’s biggest challenge.

His rivalry with fellow South African coach Steve Barker is expected to add another exciting chapter to Tanzanian football.

The two managers will meet for the first time on August 12, 2026, when league champions Yanga face FA Cup winners Simba in the Community Shield—a fitting curtain-raiser to what promises to be one of the most competitive Tanzania Premier League seasons in recent memory.

Love for the sport

The growing appeal of Tanzanian football has also caught the attention of some of Africa’s most decorated coaches. When former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane attended Young Africans’ Mwananchi Day celebrations, he was impressed by the passion and organisation surrounding the club.

Mosimane said the energy of Yanga supporters stood out, describing the event as unique and a model for other clubs to follow. He revealed that the experience inspired him to encourage Yanga president Hersi Said to establish a football academy, a move that later led to the creation of the club’s youth development project.