Yanga unveil former Sundowns tactician Mngqithi

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) have appointed experienced South African tactician Manqoba Mngqithi as their new head coach, replacing Portuguese Pedro Goncalves ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The club confirmed the appointment yesterday, ending weeks of speculation over who would take charge following Goncalves' departure last month.

Mngqithi, 55, joins the Jangwani Street giants after leaving South African Premiership side Golden Arrows, where he guided the club to consecutive top-eight finishes before parting ways by mutual agreement when his contract expired at the end of June.

His arrival signals Yanga's intention to strengthen both domestically and on the continental stage after securing a fifth consecutive Mainland Premier League title and setting their sights on a deeper run in the CAF Champions League.

Widely regarded as one of South Africa's most accomplished coaches, Mngqithi enjoyed a highly successful 12-year spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he served in various capacities, including assistant coach, co-head coach, senior coach and head coach.

During that period, Sundowns dominated South African football, winning multiple Premier Soccer League titles, domestic cup competitions and the inaugural African Football League title.

Mngqithi was also part of the technical team that guided the club to the 2016 CAF Champions League crown and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Before his long stay at Sundowns, Mngqithi coached Golden Arrows, AmaZulu and Chippa United, earning a reputation for building competitive teams and nurturing young talent.

Known for favouring an attacking 4-3-3 formation, Mngqithi places emphasis on high pressing, quick ball circulation, and disciplined organisation.

His philosophy has earned him praise across South African football, where he is considered one of the country's finest tacticians.

He holds a CAF A Diploma coaching license and boasts more than a decade of experience in CAF inter-club competitions.

Yanga parted company with Goncalves despite the Portuguese guiding the club to another league title.

Club officials felt a change was necessary as they prepare for another demanding domestic campaign and the CAF Champions League, where expectations remain high.

Goncalves has since been appointed head coach of Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat, securing another opportunity in continental football soon after leaving Tanzania. Mngqithi is expected to assume his duties immediately as Yanga begin preparations for the new season.

His appointment is likely to excite Yanga supporters, who hope his extensive experience, winning mentality, and proven record in African football will help the club maintain its domestic dominance while finally ending its long wait for CAF Champions League glory.