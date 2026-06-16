Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup rout by Sweden

Tunisia have sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi and replaced him with fellow Frenchman Herve Renard in the wake of the 5-1 defeat by Sweden, in their World Cup opener in Monterrey on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) said.
Lamouchi, the first coaching casualty of the tournament, was appointed in January on a contract until 2028. He leaves the post with matches to come against Japan on Saturday and the Netherlands on June 25.
Tunisia won just one of their five games under Lamouchi, beating Haiti 1-0 in March, while losing 1-0 to Austria and being thrashed 5-0 by Belgium in a pair of World Cup warm-up matches this month.