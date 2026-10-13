Twiga Stars thrash Botswana to reach next Olympic qualifying round

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national women’s football team, Twiga Stars, have powered into the third round of the African qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games after thrashing Botswana 6-0 in the return leg at the Azam Complex today, October 13, 2026.

The emphatic victory gave Tanzania a commanding 7-0 aggregate triumph, completing a convincing response to their 1-0 win in the first leg played in Francistown, Botswana, last Friday.

Twiga Stars, coached by Bakari Shime, produced an outstanding attacking performance, with Aisha Mnunka, Hasnath Ubamba, Ester Maseke, captain Opah Clement, Mary Siyame and Enekia Lunyamila each finding the net to complete the rout.

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The six goals underlined Tanzania’s superiority over the two legs, as the hosts followed up their narrow away victory with a dominant display on home soil to eliminate Botswana’s Mares.

The result represents an important step for Tanzania in a demanding qualifying campaign in which African teams are competing for just two places at the women’s football tournament at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Tanzania had entered the return fixture with a slender advantage after Clement scored from the penalty spot in the second minute of the first leg, giving the team a valuable away victory.

However, the second encounter proved a far more comfortable assignment for the hosts, who scored six unanswered goals to underline their attacking strength and defensive discipline.

The victory also provides Shime and his technical bench with renewed confidence as the team prepares for a tougher challenge in the next phase of the continental competition.

Twiga Stars will face the winner of the tie between Ethiopia and Rwanda in the third round, scheduled for February 23 to March 6, 2027.

Ethiopia won the first leg 1-0 away to Rwanda, giving them an advantage heading into the return fixture. The outcome of that contest will determine Tanzania’s next opponents.

CAF’s qualifying format consists of five knockout rounds, with teams required to negotiate successive two-legged ties before the continent’s two representatives for the Los Angeles Games are determined.

For Tanzania, the comprehensive victory over Botswana offers a timely boost, but the team must maintain its scoring efficiency and defensive organisation against increasingly challenging opposition.