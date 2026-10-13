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Twiga Stars thrash Botswana to reach next Olympic qualifying round
Tuesday, October 13, 2026
- 2 min read
By
Majuto Omary
Sports Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd
Related
Twiga Stars target Botswana knockout in Olympic qualifier today
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