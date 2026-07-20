UEFA president Ceferin boycotted World Cup final after disagreements with FIFA

A central point of contention was FIFA's decision to suspend the implementation of an automatic one-match ban for United States forward Folarin Balogun following a red card
Zenica. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin refused to attend Sunday’s World Cup final following a series of disagreements between the European governing body and FIFA over disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics, and match operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A central point of contention was FIFA's decision to suspend the implementation of an automatic one-match ban for United States forward Folarin Balogun following a red card.
The saga became one of the tournament’s biggest controversies, drawing condemnation from the European football body, which said FIFA had "crossed a red line."