Zenica. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin refused to attend Sunday’s World Cup final following a series of disagreements between ​the European governing body and FIFA over ‌disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics, and match operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A central ​point of contention was FIFA's decision to ​suspend the implementation of an automatic one-match ban ⁠for United States forward Folarin Balogun following ​a red card.

The saga became one of the tournament’s ​biggest controversies, drawing condemnation from the European football body, which said FIFA had "crossed a red line."

Another reason for Ceferin's absence ​was the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir ​Artan being unable to take part in the World Cup ‌after ⁠being denied entry into the United States.

Artan was subsequently appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa in ​August.

Additionally, European delegates ​raised concerns ⁠regarding the geopolitical management of matches involving Iran, alongside operational adjustments introduced for ​the tournament.

These included the implementation of mandatory hydration ​breaks ⁠and an extended half-time interval in the final, which FIFA introduced in this tournament.