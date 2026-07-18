Saka hat-trick powers England to World Cup bronze as Mbappé breaks scoring record

Miami. Bukayo Saka scored a superb hat-trick as England defeated France 6-4 in a sensational FIFA World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday, securing the Three Lions' best finish at the tournament since winning their only title in 1966.

The bronze-medal clash at Miami Stadium produced one of the most entertaining matches in World Cup history, with both teams combining for 10 goals in an end-to-end contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

It was the highest-scoring World Cup match since Hungary's 10-1 victory over El Salvador in the 1982 tournament and the most goals ever recorded in a World Cup third-place playoff.

England were ruthless in the first half, taking complete control of the match with a dominant attacking display that left France reeling.

Declan Rice opened the scoring before defender Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage with a well-taken finish. Saka then struck twice before the break, scoring in the 37th minute and again in first-half stoppage time to hand England a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime.

With the result seemingly beyond doubt, France emerged from the dressing room with renewed determination and launched an impressive comeback. Bradley Barcola pulled one back before Ousmane Dembélé added another to reduce the deficit.

Captain Kylian Mbappé then took centre stage, scoring twice in the second half to give France hope of completing an unlikely recovery.

His goals not only narrowed the gap but also saw him surpass Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the leading scorer in World Cup history.

Mbappé's brace lifted his career World Cup tally to 22 goals, one more than Messi, while also taking his total at the 2026 tournament to 10.

The remarkable tally all but secured the Golden Boot, with the France forward finishing two goals ahead of Messi in the race to become the tournament's top scorer.

However, England remained composed despite France's resurgence. Saka completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 87th minute, sealing only the second treble of his international career and effectively ending France's hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham then added further gloss to the scoreline with England's sixth goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

It was his seventh goal of an outstanding tournament, further highlighting his importance to Gareth Southgate's side.

The victory was a fitting response for England after their heartbreaking 2-1 semifinal defeat to defending champions Argentina earlier in the week.

England had taken the lead in that contest before Lionel Messi inspired Argentina's comeback to book a place in the final.

France, meanwhile, entered the playoff after suffering a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semifinals, a match in which Didier Deschamps' side struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Although the result will offer little consolation after both teams missed out on the final, England can take pride in ending their campaign with an exhilarating victory and a bronze medal.