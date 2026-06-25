Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Miami. Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil romped into the second round ​of the World Cup as Group C ‌winners with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, a result that left the Scots ​relying on other results going their ​way to progress.

The electric Real Madrid ⁠forward opened the scoring courtesy of ​a Scottish mix-up in the seventh ​minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha ​rounded out the scoring on the ​hour mark.

The comfortable win, which featured the return ‌after ⁠a long absence of Neymar, combined with Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti put Brazil on the road to Houston, ​where they ​will meet ⁠the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden next Monday.

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Scotland, who disappointed their ​Tartan Army with a timid ​and ⁠error-prone display in the first half, will now hope to advance as one ⁠of ​the eight third-placed teams ​with the best records over the 12 groups.

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