Vinicius double helps Brazil past Scotland into World Cup knockouts

Miami. Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil romped into the second round ​of the World Cup as Group C ‌winners with a 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, a result that left the Scots ​relying on other results going their ​way to progress.

The electric Real Madrid ⁠forward opened the scoring courtesy of ​a Scottish mix-up in the seventh ​minute and added his second with a header in first-half stoppage time before Matheus Cunha ​rounded out the scoring on the ​hour mark.

The comfortable win, which featured the return ‌after ⁠a long absence of Neymar, combined with Morocco's 4-2 win over Haiti put Brazil on the road to Houston, ​where they ​will meet ⁠the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden next Monday.