Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Austria, sets World Cup scoring record

Dallas. Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 on Monday, with the captain becoming the outright leading scorer in men's World Cup history with 18 goals.

The 38-year-old entered the Group J match level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 goals before opening the scoring in the first half to set a new record.

He later added a second goal to seal victory and take his tally to 18, extending his remarkable scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

Messi's first goal came after he had missed an early penalty, but the Argentina captain made amends by finishing off a flowing move after combining with his teammates before converting Facundo Medina's low cross.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had already made history in Argentina's opening 3-0 victory over Algeria, becoming the first player to appear at six World Cups and the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the tournament.

The victory moved the defending champions closer to the knockout stage and maintained their perfect start to the tournament after successive wins in Group J.