Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Austria, sets World Cup scoring record

Messi's first goal came after he had missed an early penalty, but the Argentina captain made amends by finishing off a flowing move after combining with his teammates before converting Facundo Medina's low cross.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had already made history in Argentina's opening 3-0 victory over Algeria, becoming the first player to appear at six World Cups and the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the tournament.
The victory moved the defending champions closer to the knockout stage and maintained their perfect start to the tournament after successive wins in Group J.
The Argentine, who turns 39 later this week, continues to add to a legacy that has already placed him among football's greatest players.