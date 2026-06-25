13 bars closed in Kinondoni noise crackdown, triggering debate

Dar es Salaam. The Kinondoni Municipal Council has closed 13 bars for violating provisions of the Alcoholic Liquor Licensing Act, 1968, following persistent complaints from residents over excessive noise from loud music.

The closure of venues in Oysterbay and Masaki has reignited debate over urban planning, noise pollution, and the balance between nightlife businesses and residential life in Tanzania’s commercial capital.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Kinondoni Mayor Songoro Mnyonge said the closures form part of the council’s enforcement of the law and that the operation will continue to ensure residents live in a safe and peaceful environment.

Mr Mnyonge said the affected establishments include Tips Bar in Mikocheni and Tips Coco Beach, both of which have long been the subject of complaints from nearby residents over loud music.

He noted that the large crowds attracted to some venues often result in cars and motorcycles spilling into residential areas, inconveniencing residents returning to their homes.

Another bar ordered to close is Element, located in Msasani Ward.

According to Mr Mnyonge, the establishment has continued to play music at excessive volumes despite repeated warnings from environmental officers to install sound-control equipment.

He said the bar had ignored the directives even though it is located in an area inhabited by residents and diplomats from various countries.

Other bars affected by the closure order include Polosi in Mikocheni, Babiloni Kona in Bwawani Mwananyamala, Kwa Joyce, Serengeti Bar near Makumbusho Bus Terminal, Hotea Bar in Msasani, Big Joe, Velvet in Kijitonyama, Raphael Kajubuli in Makumbusho, Uncle’s in Masaki and Baikas Lounge in Makumbusho.

In addition to noise pollution, Mr Mnyonge said the municipality had uncovered allegations of sexual activities taking place inside vehicles parked around some of the bars, raising concerns over public order and community welfare.

He stressed that the enforcement exercise would continue as the council seeks to ensure compliance with the law and safeguard the interests of residents across the municipality.

Speaking to The Citizen, Masaki resident Ms Rahma Sultan said the action reflected long-standing frustrations.

“We have been reporting these issues to NEMC (National Environment Management Council) and other authorities for a long time. I hope this becomes an example to other establishments that continue to ignore the rights of people living nearby,” she said.

However, she urged authorities to ensure consistency in enforcement.

“In many cases, these places are closed temporarily and later reopened. The government should remain firm and prioritise citizens’ interests rather than focusing on revenue,” she added.

Others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that enforcement should be sustained and expanded.

Another Masaki resident, Ms Janeth Samwel, said the issue reflects poor urban planning, with entertainment venues located too close to residential areas.

“In many developed cities, clubs are located in designated entertainment zones within city centres. People should not be forced to live with constant noise in residential neighbourhoods,” she said.

She also called for greater public awareness of the health impacts of noise pollution.

“Many people do not understand how harmful excessive noise can be. It affects stress levels, mental health, and overall well-being. There should be education campaigns on this issue,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Khamisi Sultan, said noise pollution extends beyond bars and clubs.

“This should also include construction noise that goes on late into the night. We have had a building under construction near our home for almost a year, and sometimes work continues all night,” he said.

However, not all reactions have been supportive of the closures.

Some business operators and informal workers say the shutdowns are already affecting livelihoods linked to the nightlife economy.

Ride-hailing driver Jumanne Abdallah said entertainment venues are key economic hubs.

“These places are among our biggest pick-up points. Many of us depend on the movement they generate. If they remain closed, it will affect how we survive,” he said.

The concern highlights a wider ripple effect, as entertainment venues support not only bar owners and staff but also transport operators, food vendors, and informal traders.

A nightlife patron who requested anonymity said the debate should not focus on bars alone.

“Noise has become normal in this country. It’s not just clubs; construction sites and even some places of worship also contribute. We need a fair and balanced approach,” said the reveler.

The developments follow a directive by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila, who ordered city authorities to stop issuing new licences to bars and entertainment venues operating in residential areas, citing growing complaints over persistent noise pollution.

The directive has intensified scrutiny over urban zoning and regulatory enforcement, raising questions about whether Dar es Salaam’s rapid growth has outpaced its planning framework.