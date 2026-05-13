Yanga look to extend unbeaten streak as they face Dodoma Jiji

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) will today face Dodoma Jiji FC in an important Mainland Tanzania Premier League fixture at Airtel Stadium in Singida Region.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm and comes at a crucial stage of the season as the race for the championship continues to intensify.

Yanga enter the encounter sitting comfortably at the top of the league standings with 54 points from 22 matches.

The Jangwani giants have enjoyed another impressive campaign, winning 16 matches and drawing six while remaining unbeaten so far this season.

The defending champions have also shown dominance in both attack and defence.

They have scored 50 goals, the highest in the league, while conceding only five goals, giving them a superior goal difference of 45. ]Their closest challengers, Simba S.C., are second with 49 points from the same number of matches.

Simba’s position means Yanga cannot afford to drop points if they want to maintain their advantage in the title race.

A victory today would move Yanga seven points clear at the top and strengthen their hopes of retaining the championship.

With only a few matches remaining before the end of the campaign, every point has become increasingly important for coach Miguel Gamondi’s side.

On the other hand, Dodoma Jiji head into the match occupying eighth place on the standings with 29 points. The club has recorded seven wins, eight draws and seven defeats in 22 matches this season.

Dodoma Jiji have scored 19 goals and conceded 21, highlighting their struggles in front of goal compared to the league’s top sides.

However, the team has shown resilience in several matches this season and will be hoping to frustrate the reigning champions.

The clash presents a difficult challenge for Dodoma Jiji, especially considering Yanga’s excellent form and unbeaten record.