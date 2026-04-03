Yanga’s Damaro cleared as TFF throws out Simba appeal

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation has dismissed a protest lodged by Simba SC against Young Africans SC regarding the eligibility of defensive midfielder Mohammed Damaro Camara, ruling that the player was lawfully registered.

The decision, announced yesterday, followed deliberations by TFF’s Legal and Players’ Status Committee, which found no breach of regulations in the player’s registration. Simba had filed the complaint arguing that Yanga violated Mainland Premier League rules by exceeding the allowed number of foreign players.

According to Simba, Yanga registered 13 foreign players instead of the permitted 12, citing Rule 62(1) of the competition’s regulations as well as FIFA guidelines on player eligibility. The Msimbazi Street side maintained that Camara’s inclusion in the squad was irregular and warranted sanctions.

However, after reviewing all submissions and documentation, TFF ruled that the interpretation presented by Simba did not reflect the actual provisions of the governing rules. The federation stated that Camara’s registration met all legal and procedural requirements under both domestic and international frameworks.

“The registration of Mohammed Damaro Camara does not contain any irregularities as claimed,” TFF said in its statement, effectively closing the matter at the federation level.

The outcome offers relief to Yanga, who have relied on Camara as a key figure in their midfield throughout the season. His availability remains unaffected, ensuring stability in the team’s selection during a decisive stage of the campaign. For Simba, the ruling marks a setback in their attempt to challenge their rivals off the pitch. TFF confirmed that a detailed explanation of the decision has been communicated to the club, although it remains unclear whether Simba will escalate the matter to higher football authorities.