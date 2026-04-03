New graphite deal signals boost for govt’s industrial, energy ambitions

Manyara. Tanzania has taken a significant step towards strengthening its position in the global minerals market following the signing of a joint venture between Planet One Group and State Mining Corporation (Stamico) to develop three graphite concessions in the Mererani area.

The agreement is widely seen as a strategic move that could accelerate the country’s industrialisation agenda, unlock new investment opportunities and increase its participation in the fast-growing global market for energy transition minerals.

Graphite is a critical component in the production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and electronics—placing Tanzania in a favourable position as global demand continues to rise.

The partnership ensures direct government participation through Stamico, a state-owned entity under the Ministry of Minerals, enabling the country to retain greater value from its natural resources while promoting transparency and national benefit.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Mirerani, Simanjiro District, Planet One representative Mr Sanjeev Mansotra said the project would be supported by advanced exploration technologies, including geological mapping, geophysical surveys and modern core sampling.

“The Mererani region is emerging as a promising graphite corridor with high-purity deposits. Our focus is to develop a scalable and sustainable mining operation aligned with Tanzania’s industrialisation vision,” he said.

Analysts note that beyond extraction, the project could stimulate downstream industries such as mineral processing and battery materials manufacturing, sectors that Tanzania has been seeking to develop in order to move up the value chain.

The joint venture is also expected to generate employment opportunities, enhance local skills development and attract further foreign direct investment into the mining sector and related industries.

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Minister for Minerals, Steven Kiruswa, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that drive economic growth.

Mr Mansotra commended the government for creating a conducive investment environment and emphasised the company’s commitment to long-term collaboration beyond mining, including support for local capacity building.