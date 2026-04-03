Tanzania swimmers ready for African event in Algeria

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national swimming team will compete in the 2026 Africa Aquatics Swimming Championships set to take place in Oran, Algeria, from May 5 to 10, following a late change of host country.

The continental event was initially scheduled to be held in Ghana, but the West African nation withdrew from hosting duties, prompting Africa Aquatics to name Algeria as the new host.

African Swimming Championships are the African championships in the sport of swimming. It is organised by the African Swimming Confederation (CANA) and held biennially.

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Despite the change, organisers confirmed that the competition will proceed on its original dates.

The championships are expected to attract strong participation, with 44 countries set to take part in what is regarded as one of Africa’s premier swimming events.

The competition will feature junior, senior and masters categories, maintaining the traditional structure used in previous editions.

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has confirmed that Tanzania will be among the nations competing in the championships, with preparations already underway. TSA secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said the final squad will be unveiled after the completion of confirmation processes, noting that the association is taking time to ensure the best swimmers are selected. “The names and number of swimmers who will represent Tanzania will be known later after confirmation,” she said. Inviolata expressed optimism about the country’s chances, pointing out that Tanzania has a strong pool of talented swimmers capable of making an impact on the continental stage.

“We have many talented swimmers who can do their best at the event,” she said, adding that preparations have intensified as the competition draws closer.

Currently, most of the swimmers are training with their respective clubs across the country as part of structured build-up programs. The training sessions are focused on improving endurance, technique and overall performance ahead of the championships.

The build-up to the Africa Championships will also include the Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships 2026 (18th Edition), scheduled to take place from April 10 to 12 at the IST Masaki Pool in Dar es Salaam.

The national event is expected to serve as a key platform for assessing swimmers’ form and readiness, while also helping selectors identify athletes who will represent the country in Algeria.

Africa Aquatics has also acknowledged the swift intervention by Algerian authorities and the national federation for agreeing to host the championships at short notice, ensuring the event remains on track.