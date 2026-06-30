Yanga's title triumph turns sour as Pacome suffers broken left leg

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans' (Yanga) celebrations after securing a historic fifth consecutive Mainland Tanzania Premier League title were overshadowed by a serious injury to attacking midfielder Pacome Zouzoua, who suffered a broken left leg during the club's 3-0 victory over JKT Tanzania.

The Ivorian playmaker sustained the injury after a reckless challenge from JKT Tanzania defender Hassan Wahabi in first-half stoppage time during the league finale at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium on June 30, 2026.

The incident occurred in the 45+3rd minute as Wahabi attempted to stop Pacome's run. Referee Katanga Hussein of Tabora immediately produced a straight red card, sending off the JKT defender for the dangerous tackle.

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch to attend to Pacome before he was taken by ambulance to Aga Khan Hospital for further treatment. Medical examinations later confirmed that the midfielder had suffered a fracture to his left leg.

The injury brought a premature end to another influential performance from the Ivorian, who has been one of Yanga's standout players this season with his creativity and attacking contributions.

Head coach Miloud Hamdi responded by introducing Mohammed Damaro, who replaced Pacome as Yanga comfortably saw out the match despite the setback.

Goals from Prince Dube, Maxi Nzengeli and Clement "Depu" Mzize sealed a convincing 3-0 victory, enabling Yanga to finish the season with their 32nd Mainland Premier League title and a record-equalling fifth successive league championship.

However, the celebrations were tempered by concern for Pacome, whose injury cast a shadow over an otherwise memorable evening for the newly crowned champions.

Although the club has not yet announced how long the midfielder is expected to be sidelined, a broken leg is likely to keep him out of action for several months, dealing a major blow to Yanga's preparations for next season.

His absence could prove significant as the Tanzanian champions begin planning for the 2026/27 campaign, which includes another appearance in the Caf Champions League, where they will be aiming to build on their recent continental performances.